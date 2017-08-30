Registration open for Birdies for AnimalSave golf tourney

The Birdies for AnimalSave Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 16 at the Nevada County Country Club.

The tourney will feature a day of fun, food, prizes and helping AnimalSave help the animals.

Organized by Mike and Margie Rademaker, this tourney includes 18-holes of golf, lunch and soft drinks. The four-person scramble will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

All players in the tournament will be entered in the Hole-In-One contest and have the opportunity to win great prizes including a trip for two to Scottsdale, Arizona, a trip for two to Hilton Head South Carolina and a $1,000 gift certificate for the pro shop at Nevada County Country Club. There will be team prizes for a men's division and a mixed/women's division along with lots of great raffle prizes.

Interested golfers can register at Nevada County Country Club, located at 1040 E. Main St. in Grass Valley. Cost per player is $75 and the deadline to register is Sept. 14.

Proceeds from the golf tournament will be donated to AnimalSave to help fund its animal rescue and welfare programs. AnimalSave's primary programs include the Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic that has altered 16,5000 dogs and cats in the past nine years and its Foster/Adoption Program that rescues and finds homes for hundreds of dogs and cats each year.