Registration currently open for BRRPD flag football

The Bear River Recreation and Parks Department youth flag football league is open for registration.

Players ages 5-13 are needed. Practices are twice a week on weekdays, and games are on Saturday afternoons on the Gary Clarke Turf Field.

To learn more about the league or register visit brrpd.org. All players must also register with NFL Flag Football League at http://www.nflgflag.com/form/player.

Volunteer coaches are also still needed. If interested contact BRRPD at brrpd@nccn.net or by phone at 530-268-7275.