REC VOLLEYBALL: Bistro 221 claims coed championship
September 20, 2017
With powerful hitting from Trevor Bryant and solid all-around play from Sydney Porter, Bistro 221 took home the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's 4-on-4 coed volleyball championship Sunday at the Grass Valley Veterans Building.
Bistro 221 faced off with Grass Valley Printers in the title game, taking the first set 25-22, and the second set 25-19 to win the rec-league championship.
To reach the finals, Bistro 221 knocked off Team 5, 25-14, 25-16, in the semifinals. Grass Valley Printers earned their spot in the title game with a semifinal victory over The Squad, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9.
Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Fall/Winter seasons are now open.
The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Oct. 22, but team registration is due by Oct. 1.
Volleyball will include a 4-on-4 coed league. Cost per team is $300 and games are played on Sundays.
Basketball leagues will include five tiers (A, B1, B2, C and 40-years and older), and the cost per team is $450.
Team registration for the NCASA flag football season is due Oct. 15 and the season kicks off Nov. 4. Cost per team is $550.
For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.
