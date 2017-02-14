REC SPORTS: Team Brooke wins third straight NCASA flag football title | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Sports Association completed its 2016-17 flag football season Saturday at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley, pitting No. 1 seed Team Brooke (7-3) against No. 2 seed Tecmo Bowl All Stars (7-3).

With an efficient offense and a stout defense, Team Brooke prevailed 28-7, to win their third straight NCASA flag football title.

Brandon Brooke threw three touchdown passes and Dylan Brooke passed for one. Heath Brooke and Bailey Brooke were on the receiving end of those TD tosses.

On the defense side of the ball, Dylan Brooke and Heath Brooke grabbed key interceptions.

“We are a group of family and close friends,” said team captain Dylan Brooke. “We know what to expect of each other, we communicate well and work hard to execute plays.”

Team Brooke defeated Jernigans (7-3) in the semis 20-13 in a very exciting finish, with Ben Brooke pulling in the winning touchdown on a Hail Mary pass as time expired.

For the Tecmo Bowl All Stars, Steve Lime scored their lone touchdown, and Austin Dowling grabbed an interception on defense.

The Tecmo Bowl All Stars reached the title game after topping Revolution in the semifinals.

The next NCASA flag football season will be in November. For more information call Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

T. Linarez is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union.