REC BASKETBALL: Space Jam 2 soars in 2nd half, wins B1 title

With a strong second half and balanced scoring, Space Jam 2 earned the Nevada County Adult Sports Association Summer League B1 basketball title.

Space Jam 2, who went 8-0 during the regular season and was the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, overcame a three-point halftime deficit to edge No. 2 seed Area 51, 65-58, and take home the rec-league championship.

Leading Space Jam 2 was Nick Ortiz, with 21 points, and Trevor Wade, with 20. Charlie Margherita followed with 13 and Jeff Conklin added nine.

Area 51 was led by Logan Gradner with 22 points, 20 of which came in the first half. Zane Bennett added 16 in the loss.

Space Jam 2 reached the finals after No. 4 seed Bistro 221 forfeited. Area 51 earned their spot in the title game with a 56-54 win over No. 3 seed Dylan Mitzel Painting.

Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Fall/Winter sports seasons are now open. The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Oct. 22, but team registration is due by Oct. 1. Volleyball will include a 4-on-4 coed league. Cost per team is $300 and games are played on Sundays.

Recommended Stories For You

Basketball leagues will include five tiers (A, B1, B2, C and 40-years and older), and the cost per team is $450. For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Coaches and event organizers may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.