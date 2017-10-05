REC BASKETBALL: Old School wins C League championship

With back-to-back upset wins in the playoffs, Old School claimed the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's C League basketball championship Sunday.

Old School went 3-5 during the regular season and made the playoffs as the fourth and final seed. They beat No. 1 seed Sounds Great, 46-41, in the semifinals, then topped No. 3 seed Life Force Academy, 53-47, in the title game.

Old School trailed Life Force Academy, 23-20, at halftime but rallied to win the back-and-forth affair.

Leading Old School in the championship was Devon Cloud with 23 points. Jeff Conklin, who scored 23 points in the Old School's semifinal win, chipped in 11 and Tom Strolle added seven.

Top scorers for Life Force Academy were Jai with 11 points, and Adam Walton, Michelle Wallace and Pete Carrington all with eight points.

Life Force Academy reached the title game by beating No. 2 seed Young School, 68-52, in the semifinals. Wallace had 21 points in the win.

Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association's flag football season is currently open. The season kicks off Nov. 4. but registration is due Oct. 15. Cost per team is $550.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.