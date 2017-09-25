REC BASKETBALL: Life Force Academy wins B2 hoops title

With a balanced offensive attack and solid defense, Life Force Academy claimed the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's B2 League basketball championship Sept. 19 at the Grass Valley Veterans Building.

Facing Young School in the title game, Life Force Academy had three players score in double digits and took a nine-point lead into halftime before holding on for a 62-58 victory.

Leading Life Force was Robert Phillips with a team-high 16 points. Michelle Wallace added 13 points and Chris McIntosh chipped in 12 points.

Young School's top point scorers were Kennan Morris with 21 and Nate Sawi with 12.

Life Force Academy came into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and topped Old School, 57-55, in the semifinals. In that game, Life Force Academy trailed 33-23 at the half before storming back to win.

Young School earned its way into the title game with a semifinal win over La Flame, 73-72.

Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Fall/Winter seasons are now open.

The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Oct. 22, but team registration is due by Oct. 1.

Volleyball will include a 4-on-4 coed league. Cost per team is $300 and games are played on Sundays.

Basketball leagues will include five tiers (A, B1, B2, C and 40-years and older), and the cost per team is $450.

Team registration for the NCASA flag football season is due Oct. 15 and the season kicks off Nov. 4. Cost per team is $550.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.