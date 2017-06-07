REC BASKETBALL: Life Force Academy earns C-League title | TheUnion.com

With the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's C-League basketball title on the line, No. 2 seed Life Force Academy edged No. 4 seed Young School, 53-50, in a very close well-played championship game Sunday at the Grass Valley Veterans Building.

Top scorers for Life Force Academy were Andrea Lojaeono with 19 points, followed by teammates Logan Edwards with 14 points, Michelle Wallace with 13 points, Adam Walton with six points and Pete Currington with three points. Rounding out Life Forces roster is Chris Mahurin and Jai Dev Singh (manager).

"We knew how they play, they are a tough, fast team," Wallace said after the game. "Our big guys really pulled through for us. Andre is a true point guard and he did a good job of creating things on the court."

Life Force defeated No. 7 seed Blown Joints, and topped No. 6 seed The Union 60-45 to get to the championship game.

For Young School David Ross led the way with 27 points coming off nine made 3-pointers.

Young School defeated No. 5 seed Old School in the opening round, then went on to defeat No. 8 seed Crossover 60-51 in the semifinals.

NCASA is currently registering teams for the 2017 summer basketball and volleyball leagues. Registration is due June 10 with play beginning first week of July. For more information contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142 or visit Nevada County Adult Sports Association on Facebook.

T. Linarez is a free lance sports writer that contributes to The Union regularly.