REC BASKETBALL: Hawks soar to B1 title | TheUnion.com

Championship play continued this week for Nevada County Adult Sports Association basketball as the Hawks topped CST, 71-39, in the B1 basketball championship Thursday at Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.

Leading the way for the No. 3 seeded Hawks was Kennen Morris with a game-high 20 points, which included two 3-pointers. Also contributing to the win was Sam Hochwald with 19 points, Eric Cabrera with 18 points including six made 3-pointers, Andrew Hochwald with 11 points and Charlie Margherita with five points.

“This is our second year playing together and we did a good job today as a team,” Sam Hochwald said. “I think we could have shot a little better, but was glad to see Eric step it up.”

The Hawks, who went 6-2 during the season, beat Area 51 in the first round of the playoffs and topped No. 2 seed Old School in the semifinals.

Top scorer for CST was A.C. Bryant with 12 points, all of which came in the second half.

CST came into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and beat No. 5 seed La Flame in the semis to earn a spot in the title game.

Championship games continue Sunday for NCASA’s A League and C League. The A-League title game tips off at 6 p.m. and the C League championship starts at 7 p.m.

Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s spring sports is currently open. Volleyball and basketball leagues will begin the week of February 26, with registration due February 1.

For more information contact Rich Ramirez at (530) 575-9142 or visit Nevada County Adult Sports Association on Facebook.

T. Linarez is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union.