REC BASKETBALL: Hawks soar to A-League championship | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Adult Sports Association closed out its spring A-League basketball season with an exciting championship game between the Hawks and CJ's Masonry Sunday evening at the Grass Valley Veterans Building.

In a fast-paced league final the Hawks rose above CJ's Masonry, 62-56, to earn the title in NCASA's highest league.

Leading the way for the Hawks was Colin Lee with 23 points, followed by Sam Hochwald with 14 points, Eric Cabrera with 10 points, John Wivholm with eight and Kennen Morris with seven.

Team manager Hochwald credited the win to, "Great defense, holding their top scorers down and our team's consistant offense. We only had five players, but we all played hard and got the job done."

The Hawks defeated No. 3 seed Fit Culture 80-60 to earn a spot in the championship game.

For CJ' Masonry the top scorers were Logan Gardner with 20 points and Nick Ortiz with 14 points.

CJ's Masonry defeated No. 1 seed Splash City 81-36 in the semifinals.

NCASA is currently registering teams for the 2017 summer basketball and volleyball leagues. Registration is due June 10 with play beginning first week of July. For more information contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142 or visit Nevada County Adult Sports Association on Facebook.

T. Linarez is a free lance sports writer that contributes to The Union regularly.