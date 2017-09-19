REC BASKETBALL: Hawks soar to A-league championship

The Hawks finished the postseason the way they concluded the regular season — on top.

After finishing 7-1 in regular season play, the top-seeded Hawks beat CJ's Masonry in the semifinals and topped No. 3 seed Nelson Engineering, 71-63, in the title game to win the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Summer Basketball A-League Championship.

Leading the Hawks on offense was John Wivholm with 22 points, including six 3-pointers. Sam Hochwald added 15 points. Eric Cabrera chipped in with 12 points, coming on four 3-pointers. Kennen Morris and Andrew Hochwald each added nine points, and Colin Lee finished with five points.

For Nelson Engineering, Kevin Nelson had 21 points and Lucas Mijares added 12.

Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Fall/Winter seasons are now open.

The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Oct. 22, but team registration is due by Oct. 1.

Volleyball will include a 4-on-4 coed league. Cost per team is $300 and games are played on Sundays.

Basketball leagues will include five tiers (A, B1, B2, C and 40-years and older), and the cost per team is $450.

Team registration for the NCASA flag football season is due Oct. 15 and the season kicks off Nov. 4. Cost per team is $550.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.