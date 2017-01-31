REC BASKETBALL: CJ Masonry, Young School earn hoops titles | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Adult Sports Association finished out its fall/winter basketball season with championship games for the A League and C League Sunday at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.

The A League final saw No. 2 seed CJ’s Masonry top No. 1 seed Fit Culture/Nelson Eng./EDJ by a wide margin, 68-44.

Leading CJ’s Masonry was Sean Zuccaro with 20 points, including five 3-pointers. Zuccaro was followed by Chris McIntosh with 17 points, Nick Ortiz 15 points and Thomas Angell with 12 points. Joe Cotney and Charlie Margherita provided good defense.

“Everyone stepping up to help, moving the ball and hitting open shots,” Margherita said was the key to victory.

McIntosh added, “As a team we bond well. (We have) a good time, win or lose.”

On their way to the finals CJ’s Masonry defeated the No. 3 seeded Hawks 63-50 in the semifinals.

Leading Fit Culture/Nelson Eng./EDJ was Lucas Mijares with 14 points. Adding to the score was Grayson Kessenich with 10 points, and Travis Edwards and Joey Bratton each added eight points.

Young School edges Life-Force Academy for C League championship

The C league championship game pitted No. 1 seed Young School against No. 3 seed Life-Force Academy with Young School coming out on top, 65-59.

Young School’s top scorers were Kennen Morris with 20 points, Adison Wolfe with 16 points and Tanner Mathias with 14 points. Adding to the win for Young School was Josh Sawi, Andre Lojacomo, and David Ross.

“Andre assembled this team three years ago and we all work together well,” Ross said. “Adison is our heart and soul with his enthusiastic plays on the court. Tanner provided great rebounding in the paint.”

Young School had a first round bye before defeating No. 5 seed Old School 77-69. In the semifinals they defeated No. 4 seed HCB Ballers, 54-50.

Life Force’s top scorers were Michelle Wallace with 15 points, Tom Strolle with 12 points, Pete Currington with 11 points and Chris Mahurin with nine points.

Life Force defeated No. 2 seed Crossover, 49-43, in the semifinals.

NCASA is currently registering teams for 2017 spring sports. Play will begin week of Feb.26, with registration due Feb. 1. For more information contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142 or visit Nevada Country Adult Sports Association on Facebook.

T. Linarez is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union.