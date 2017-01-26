REC BASKETBALL: Backyard Boys clinch B2 championship | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Adult Sports Association tipped off its championship rounds for the 2016-17 fall/winter season Tuesday with a hard-fought battle between the Backyard Boys and Northridge (Penn Valley).

The No. 1 seed Backyard Boys, a young and talented group, earned the B2 title by taking down No. 2 seed Northridge, 53-47, at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.

Leading the Backyard boys was Tristan Cook with a game-high 25 points, including five 3-pointers. Cook was especially strong down the stretch, scoring 15 of his 25 points and sinking three of his five 3-pointers in the second half. Trevor Bryant and Levi Love each chipped in 10 points for the Backyard boys.

Defense was a team effort led by strong rebounding from Ryan McCarthy and Bryant. Rounding out the roster for the Backyard Boys is Nick Ortiz, Cain Lackey and Kase Scott.

“We have really come together to execute plays as a team,” said Ortiz. “Tonight we could have done better with our rebounding and boxing out, but overall I’m pleased with our performance.”

The Backyard Boys defeated No. 8 seed Diamond Pacific in the first round, then went on to beat Old School in the semifinals 68-63 to secure a spot in the championship game.

Northridge defeated No. 7 seed Inglorious Ballers in round one, then went on to top No. 6 seed Moonshine Lumber, 44-37, in the semis.

In the championship game, Northridge’s top scorers were Trevor Wade with 15 points, D.J. Radulovic with 15 points and Thomas Angel with 14 points.

Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s spring leagues are currently open. For more information or to register a team contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142 or visit the Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s Facebook page.

T. Linarez is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union.