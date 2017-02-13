PREP WRESTLING: Miners find way to podium at SFL championships | TheUnion.com

At the Sierra Foothill League Individual Wrestling championships, the Nevada Union Miners pinned down a pair of junior varsity titles and earned two varsity bronzes.

The Miners had just two varsity wrestlers competing at the league championships Saturday, and both earned a spot on the podium. Junior Cole Johnson took third in the heavyweight division to claim bronze. Fellow junior Bailey Ferrier, who competed in the 195-pound class, also earned third place. Both wrestlers advanced to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA tournament Friday.

At the junior varsity level, Nevada Union sophomore Tanner Takahashi earned a gold medal with a first place finish in the 106-pound division. NU freshmen Landon Low also claimed gold after taking first in the heavyweight divison. Freshmen Sammy Slay brought home silver after a second place finish in the 160-pound division. Joseph Baught (145), Liam Ferguson (170), Cody Hardin (120), Cayden Rutherford (152) all finished fifth in their respective weight classes.

“I am so proud of the growth and toughness this group has displayed this season,” said NU assistant coach Shaun Jones in an email. “Looking forward to a deep postseason run for our varsity and lady wrestlers.”

