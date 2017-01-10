PREP WRESTLING: Bear River sweeps double dual, Danieli earns 100th win | TheUnion.com

The Bear River Bruins wrestling team took the mat by storm Tuesday night at Colfax and flooded the competition, earning wins over Pioneer Valley League foes Foothill, 78-0, and Center, 38-30.

Bruins senior Noah Danieli (113-pound weight class) notched a pair of wins to pick up his 100th victory of his high school career, the milestone coming by a 17-2 technical fault over Center to give his club an early 6-0 edge in what turned out to be a see-saw battle to the finish.

“Just went out there and executed my technique I’ve been working on this off-season,” said Danieli, who tallied multiple near pins. “Just work and do what I do. We’ve got some stuff to work on. We’ll come back hungrier than ever.”

Bear River freshmen Josh Miller (120 pounds) and A.J. Stone (126 pounds) each followed Danieli with impressive wins of their own to open a 15-0 lead, but the Cougars clawed back to win the next five consecutive matches.

Bear River sophomore Aidan Smith (170) and junior Travis Carpenter (182) helped the Bruins roar back, notching pins against their respective opponents to regain the lead. However, it was all up for grabs entering the final match of the evening.

Bear River held a 32-30 lead over Center and sophomore Charlie Kirks (106) delivered the knock out blow, dramatically pinning his opponent in the first period to seal it.

“It was a lot more stressful than expected,” said Bruins head coach Kevin Figueroa. “But it proves that expectations and what actually happens are two different things. Having our little lightweight, Charlie, come through in the clutch and win, remarkable.”

In the first leg of the double dual against an undermanned Foothill squad, Kirks, Danieli, Miller, Stone, Clayton Anderson, Nate Araiza, Micah Warner, Jacob Rivett, Skylar Allen and Aaron Sasvile each collected wins by forfeit. Sophomore Smith, juniors Carpenter and Justin Kilgore all won by pin in the first period of their respective matches.

Bear River (2-0 PVL) will return to action Friday and Saturday at the Tim Brown Invitational in Sacramento, with those not advancing to the second round joining the El Camino tourney.

Brian Shepard is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union regularly.