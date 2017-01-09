PREP WRESTLING: Bear River looks to contend for league title | TheUnion.com

Patience is something the Bear River wrestling program has become well acquainted with these past few seasons.

Nurturing its program from a smaller, inconsistent roster lacking experience to a sleuth of Bruins with a vast breadth of knowledge and experienced bodies. The 2017 season looks to be the beginning of a great shift moving forward, not just as partakers, but as legitimate contenders.

“This year we have a great team,” said Bruins head coach Kevin Figueroa. “We only have one hole, either 170 or 195, depends how we move our roster, but every other position we have filled. There’s only two freshmen on the team, two seniors and everyone except for two has more than one year’s experience… So we’re going to be challenging for the (Pioneer Valley League) championship the next couple of years.”

The Bruins have been at it since December, competing at tourneys at Vista Del Lago, Oakdale, Wheatland, No Guts No Glory (Rocklin) and most recently the Joe Rios tourney (Chico) which featured a 48-man bracket this past weekend. The team’s best performance came at No Guts No Glory where it placed sixth of out of 52 schools. At the Joe Rios tourney, Josh miller, Jacob Rivett and Travis Carpenter each made it to the second day of competition, but no one advanced far enough to medal.

SENIOR LEADERS

Anchoring the Bruins are senior captains Noah Danieli (106 pound weight class) and Nate Araiza (132), both of which are returning from injuries and looking to make huge strides in the final season of their high school careers.

“Last year I made all the way to Sac-Joaquin Sections and placed eighth,” said Noah Danieli. “Now that I am a senior I am most looking forward to seeing how well we can do as a team this year. I have stayed motivated knowing that I can achieve greater success this year if I work hard enough. I have really just perfected the basics of wrestling. With the basics you win matches. So far this year I have placed first in two of the tournaments we have gone to and took second at the third. I am approaching my 100th varsity win here soon.”

Araiza exited last season early after breaking his collarbone snowboarding, but is back on the mat for his senior campaign.

“I’m looking forward to getting all I can out of the season since I got messed up last year, right before PVLs,” said Araiza. “I want to make it through the season and go as far as I can… I lack in strength a little bit now because of the injury so I’m working a lot more on technique this year and do as much as I can without muscle. We started conditioning as soon as football ended. I had to get rehealed and start getting back my strength. I’m thinking the double is going to work good for me this year.”

YOUNG TALENT ON THE RISE

Rivett (145) and Carpenter (182), both juniors, have also been bestowed with the leadership roles of captains and are eager to display a competitive intensity unlike any other.

“I went to Sections and got sixth (last year), and top-five make it to Masters,” said Rivett, who has nine years experience and is off to a solid start this season. “At No Guts No Glory I placed fourth. I had a pretty awesome match. We went into overtime.”

Rivett added he is looking forward to the PVL season and competing as a team.

“I love duals,” he said. “This is an individual sport how we are right now, but now we’re going into team sport, working as a team to win.”

Carpenter is just as excited to see if he can build off the momentum he gained last year and advance to the next level. He recently took first place competing against 53 schools at the No Guts No Glory tourney, defeating a three-time Masters qualifier in the finals.

“It took probably like four or five tournaments to actually start winning matches,” said Carpenter, who has greatly improved from a year ago. “Towards the end I started to do good, but came up short to get to Masters by a match. This year, first tournament I got fourth place, didn’t wrestle in the second tournament, then got second in the third tournament and last tournament I got first.”

Sophomore Clayton Anderson enters his sixth year wrestling and carries with him a winning confidence.

“I usually try to not worry about who I’m wrestling,” Anderson said. “Coaches always say to think about your moves, but it makes me nervous. I just try to go in knowing I can beat the guy, not caring what his record is and wrestling how I wrestle.”

NEW PVL LINEUP

The PVL season has a new format for league duals this season, a schedule where each of the five teams will compete in a pair of double matches and then close with a single grudge match. For the Bruins, they will face both Foothill and Center on one occasion, followed by Placer and Lincoln on another, before closing head to head against rival Colfax. The format offers advantages as well as some set backs.

“Fatigue becomes a huge factor, plus strategy becomes a factor,” said Bear River assistant coach Jeff Danieli.

There are some benefits to the new format logistically.

“This is the first year that we’re doing this because it’s easier on travel and expenses, and if it works out we might adopt this,” added Figueroa. “The great news is that there’s going to be more participants at each meet because there’s going to be four schools of family support. It’s all about numbers.”

ADDING EXPERTISE

To help improve the team’s stamina and endurance this off season, Bear River brought some more expertise to its coaching staff with college standouts, Josh Bennett and Joey Cisneros.

“We got a new coach in, Josh Bennett,” added Jeff Danieli. “He’s not only a cardio king, but he’s probably one of the top wrestlers in the nation. He went 92-2 in high school in a tough state of Missouri. He also won the junior college state championship last year.”

As a result the team is fully tapping into its potential and gaining positive results, which has gotten more guys to buy in, believing in themselves and each other.

“The team’s coming closer together, they’re bonding as a unit and that’s beautiful to see,” explained Figueroa. “Jeff Danieli is more structure and I’m more mental, getting into their heads and their psyche, making sure they’re mentally prepared. Jeff and Josh Bennett are creating a better practice for conditioning so they’re not winded during their matches. We’ve been blessed with Josh. His vast knowledge of moves and critiquing the sport is phenomenal. At the beginning the kids were reluctant, but now that they’re starting to get the results they wanted they’re more willing to develop their moves to precision instead of chaos.”

The Bruins hit the mat tonight at 6 p.m. for a league double dual against Foothill and Center at Colfax.

Brian Shepard is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union regularly.