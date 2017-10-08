PREP VOLLEYBALL: Short-handed Nevada Union earns third place at Pleasant Valley Tournament

A short-handed Nevada Union girls volleyball team put forth a solid effort in Chico, taking third place at the Pleasant Valley Tournament.

Despite missing four regulars, the Lady Miners went 3-1 in the Gold Bracket and fell just short of reaching the championship match, falling to Carondelet, 25-16, 25-21.

Nevada Union opened the tourney with three straight wins, topping Enterprise, 25-20, 25-10, Maria Carillo 25-23, 25-17, and Shasta 25-12, 25-10.

Missing four regulars from their rotation, the Lady Miners leaned on sophomore Faith Menary, who led the team with 24 kills in the tourney to go with her six aces. Junior Meadow Aragon added 14 kills. Senior Greta Kramer came through with 11 kills, five blocks and seven aces. Payton Cook chipped in nine kills and seven digs.

Running the Nevada Union offense was junior setter Rebekah McGill with 60 of the teams 63 assists in the tourney. McGill also had seven kills.

Leading the defense was Lauren Engleking with 20 digs across the four matches. She also tallied three aces.

Recommended Stories For You

The Lady Miners have now won 11 of their last 13 matches. They will now head back into Sierra Foothill League play where they have won four straight.

Nevada Union (24-9, 4-3 SFL) has a big league test today, facing Granite Bay (19-9, 5-2 SFL) on the road. Earlier this season when the Lady Miners and Grizzlies matched up, Granite Bay took it in four sets.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.