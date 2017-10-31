PREP VOLLEYBALL: Nevada Union tops Vista del Lago in 1st round of playoffs

The Nevada Union girls volleyball team opened the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs with a three-set sweep of Vista Del Lago at Albert Ali Gymnasium Tuesday night.

The No. 2 seeded Lady Miners were simply too much for the No. 11 Eagles, winning all three sets in convincing fashion, , 25-13, 25-21, 25-14.

The Lady Miners were balanced in their attack, getting five or more kills from five different players. Leading the way was senior captain Regan Heppe with 13 kills to go with nine digs and two blocks. Faith Menary, a sophomore, smashed down 10 kills. Senior captain Greta Kramer added six kills and two blocks. Meadow Aragon chipped in with five kills and two blocks. And, senior Danica Minard notched five kills in the win.

Setting up the Lady Miners hitters all night was Rebekah McGill will 40 assists. She also had four aces and two kills.

Nevada Union (32-12) will now host the winner of the No. 7 Bella Vista vs. No. 10 Vacaville matchup in the second round Thursday.