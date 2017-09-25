PREP VOLLEYBALL: Nevada Union takes 2nd at American Canyon Tournament
September 25, 2017
The Nevada Union girls volleyball team put forth a strong effort at the American Canyon Tournament, going 4-1 and taking second at the 12-team tourney Saturday.
After going 3-0 in pool play with straight set wins over Windsor (25-20, 25-17), American Canyon (25-16, 25-21) and West Valley (25-18, 25-11), the Lady Miners then topped Galileo (25-18, 25-17) in the semifinals before falling to James Logan in the championship match, 25-19, 25-23.
The Lady Miners got several impressive performances throughout the tournament.
Senior outside hitter Regan Heppe led the team with 36 kills through the five matches. Heppe, a four-year varsity player, also had 17 digs and three aces in the tourney. Senior hitter Danica Minard added 26 kills and had six aces. Senior middle block Greta Kramer tallied 22 kills to go with a team-high 15 blocks. Junior setter Rebekah McGill did a nice job of running the Nevada Union offense with 95 assists. McGill was also strong from the service line with a team-high nine aces. Sophomore defensive specialist Eliza Hales led her squad in digs with 30, and she also contributed five aces.
The Lady Miners (18-8) have now won five of their last six non-league games as they head back into SFL play. Nevada Union will face Rocklin and Del Oro on the road this week.
