PREP VOLLEYBALL: Nevada Union sweeps Folsom, has now won four straight in SFL play

The Nevada Union girls volleyball team made it four straight wins in Sierra Foothill League play with a straight set victory over Folsom, 25-20, 26-24, 25-22, Wednesday night at Albert Ali Gymnasium.

The Lady Miners had opened league play with three losses in a row, including one to Folsom, before finding their stride over the past two weeks.

"We've had a couple wins in the SFL now, and that really made a big difference with their confidence and knowing that we could (win) this match," Nevada Union head coach Chrys Dudek said. "We were ready to play."

The Lady Miners and Bulldogs battled closely in the first set until Nevada Union pulled away late, outscoring Folsom 6-3 down the stretch.

Folsom looked primed to even the match after grabbing a 23-20 lead in the second set, but kills from Greta Kramer, Regan Heppe and Faith Menary, along with a pair of aces from Eliza Hales, helped the Lady Miners pull out the 26-24 victory.

Heppe led all Lady Miners with 12 kills.

"She's the go-to hitter and she takes that to heart," said Dudek. "She waits back and really drives in. She can see the court and find those gaps, and she finds them a lot."

Menary added 11 kills and Kramer chipped in with eight. Junior setter Rebekah McGill led the Lady Miners with 31 assists.

In the third set, Nevada Union fell behind 12-6, but chipped away at the lead with kills from Heppe, Kramer and Menary until the match was tied 18-18. The Lady Miners wouldn't trail again and put the set and match away with a Menary ace.

"(Menary) brings a lot of energy. She can jump and also has good vision of the court," said Dudek. "She's really versatile, like a lot of our players."

The Lady Miners (21-8, 4-3 SFL) have already matched their SFL win total from a season ago and still have five league matches to go.

Nevada Union will take a quick break from league play and head to the Pleasant Valley Tournament in Chico this weekend. League play will resume Monday at Granite Bay.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.