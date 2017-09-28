PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Miners win 2nd straight SFL bout
September 28, 2017
After dropping their first three Sierra Foothill League matches of the season, the Nevada Union girls volleyball have now won two in a row after topping Del Oro in straight sets, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22, Wednesday night.
It was the Lady Miners' second straight league win on the road after topping Rocklin in four sets Monday.
Leading Nevada Union's offensive attack against Del Oro was senior outside hitter Regan Heppe with eight kills. Senior middle block Greta Kramer added six kills. Payton Cook and Danica Minard each chipped in five kills apiece.
Running the offense for the Lady Miners was junior setter Rebekah McGill with 26 of the teams 28 assists. McGill also had two aces. Sophomore Eliza Hales led the team in aces with four and was also strong defensively with a team-high eight digs. Leading the team in blocks was Kramer with three and Meadow Aragon with two.
The Lady Miners (19-8, 2-3 Sierra Foothill League) wraps up the first half of the SFL season with a home match against Woodcreek Monday.
Nevada Union is currently locked in a four-way tie for third place in the league standings with Del Oro (8-8, 2-3), Folsom (5-9, 2-3) and Rocklin (12-9, 2-3). Oak Ridge (9-2, 5-0) holds the top spot and Granite Bay (18-5, 5-1) is in second. Woodcreek (0-15, 0-5) is in last.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
