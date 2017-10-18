PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Miners sweep Rocklin on Pink Night (VIDEO)

The Nevada Union girls volleyball team celebrated "Pink Night" by raising funds to combat breast cancer and earning their sixth straight Sierra Foothill League victory.

With a balanced attack, the Lady Miners knocked off Rocklin, 25-23, 28-26, 25-21, Wednesday to extend their win streak. Nevada Union hasn't lost a league game since Sept. 18.

The straight set win didn't come easy though as the Lady Miners had to fend off a feisty Rocklin squad.

After taking the first set, 25-23, Nevada Union nearly dropped the second set before rallying. Trailing 24-22 in the second set, the Lady Miners got multiple kills from Meadow Aragon, Greta Kramer and Faith Menary to snatch the set, 28-26.

The third set was tight as well. With a slim 20-18 lead, Kramer and Regan Heppe came through with timely kills to put the game away. Nevada Union's junior setter Rebekah McGill did a solid job of assisting the Lady Miners hitters all night.

"They were persistent. They kept at it," Nevada Union head coach Chrys Dudek said of his team's effort. "We weren't quite finding that flow we like to find, but they kept at it."

Kramer, a senior captain, hosted the "Pink Night" event as a part of her senior project. Kramer said all the proceeds raised at the game will go to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation to be used for technology to treat breast cancer.

"My heart goes out to all the people who struggle with this disease," she said.

The Lady Miners (27-11, 6-3 SFL) have a quick turnaround as they will head to Granite Bay today to face the Grizzlies.

