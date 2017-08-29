PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Miners open season with Flock Tournament Championship

The prep volleyball season isn't even a week old and the Lady Miners have already struck gold.

The Nevada Union girls varsity volleyball squad opened its 2017 campaign with an impressive performance at the Flock Tournament at Cosumnes River College over the weekend, going 6-1 overall and taking home first place.

"It's a really exciting group to work with," said Nevada Union head coach Chrys Dudek, who is now in the third year of his second stint with the Lady Miners varsity program.

After going 3-1 in tourney pool play, the Lady Miners opened the elimination portion with a 25-15, 28-26 win over Oakdale in the quarterfinals. NU then avenged its only loss in pool play by topping Monterey Trail in three sets, 20-25, 25-20, 25-10, in the semifinals.

In the championship match, the Lady Miners dropped the first set, 23-25, but then turned things around drastically with a 25-11 second set victory and a decisive win in final set, 15-9.

"We've been talking about playing with confidence and without the fear of losing a point, and if we do lose a point, staying in control of the situation," Dudek said. "… When we play confident we can serve aggressively, we can pick our spots to serve, whether it's in the seams between players or deep in the corners, whatever it might be, and that helps set the tone for the rest of the play. With that confidence, not only in the individual but in each other, we can go pretty far this season."

Nevada Union setter Rebekah McGill was named the Flock Tournament MVP after racking up 84 assists, 11 aces and 10 kills. NU outside hitter Regan Heppe earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team after notching 47 kills, 11 aces, 11 digs and two blocks across the seven games.

Other Lady Miners that made their presence known at the tourney include setter Vanessa Enriquez (31 assists, 12 digs, seven aces, eight kills), outside hitter Payton Cook (26 kills, four aces), outside hitter/middle hitter Danica Minard (26 kills, nine aces), middle hitter Greta Kramer (15 kills, five blocks), middle hitter Meado Aragon (12 kills, three blocks), libero Eliza Hales (51 digs, eight aces) and defensive specialist Lauren Engelking (14 digs, three aces).

"We are very deep this season," Dudek said. "There are a lot of people fighting for an outside position. There are people that can play multiple positions. Our practices are really strong.

"Everyone is healthy. Everyone is fired up. They love playing with each other. We've tried all different kinds of rotations. They're ready to go at any given time. They are tuned in."

The Lady Miners also tallied a Foundation Game victory over Colfax, 23-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-15, Monday at Nevada Union. Leading NU was McGill with 32 assists and 13 digs. Heppe added 15 kills, and Kramer chipped in eight kills to go with two blocks.

The Lady Miners (7-1) will look to extend their strong run to start the season at 7 p.m. tonight when they host River Valley.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.