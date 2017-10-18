PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Bruins look to finish strong, make playoffs

With three games left in the regular season, the Bear River volleyball team controls its own postseason destiny.

After Tuesday's loss to Colfax, the Lady Bruins are now 14-16 overall and 3-4 in Pioneer Valley league play, but can clinch a playoff berth with wins in their final three contests.

"We obviously need to take care of our business," said Bear River head coach Matt MacDonald. "But, I feel like we are playing well. It's weird to be sitting with four league losses, because we've never had that in the last 10 years. But, I think were playing good ball."

Bear River's four league losses have come against PVL leader Placer (11-11, 7-0 PVL) and second place Colfax (14-6, 6-1 PVL).

The Lady Bruins, who have not lost more than four league games in a season since 2009, have games against Center, Lincoln and Foothill down the stretch. Bear River has straight set wins against all three already this season, but will play Center and Lincoln on the road this time around.

MacDonald said he's confident in his team and added if they win out, they could put themselves in position to get home playoff game.

Leading the Lady Bruins this season have been hitters Callie Bickmore, Kylee Dresbach-Hill, Karinne McDonald and Mallory Rath.

Setting up the Lady Bruins hitters has been junior Caitlin McLaughlin.

Defensively, senior libero Kayla Toft and Dresbach-Hill lead the team in digs, and McDonald and Bickmore lead the squad in blocks.

The Lady Bruins are on the road at Center today, and again Tuesday at Lincoln. Bear River will then close the regular season Oct. 26 against Foothill at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.