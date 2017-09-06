PREP VOLLEYBALL: Bear River wins two straight at home

The Bear River volleyball team earned their second victory in as many days Wednesday, knocking off Capital Christian in four sets, 18-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23.

Playing in the friendly confines of Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium, the Lady Bruins got strong performances from Kayla Toft, Callie Bickmore, Karinne McDonald, Kylee Dresbach-Hill and Caitlin McLaughlin.

Bickmore, a junior outside hitter, led the Lady Bruins in kills with 12. She also tallied four blocks. McDonald added 14 kills and Dresbach-Hill chipped in with nine. Toft, the Lady Bruins' starting libero and a team captain, led the team in digs with 20. Setting the Lady Bruins up nicely all night was McLaughlin, a junior, with 39 assists.

"I think we are finally finding our identity," Bear River head coach Matt MacDonald said, noting the losses of Ashley Albee and Alex Staples, who were all-league players that graduated. "We're starting to get some consistent play, passing and serving."

On Tuesday, the Lady Bruins hosted Union Mine and served up a three set victory, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20.

In that win, Bear River was led by Bickmore with 12 kills and Mallory Rath with 10 kills. Toft tallied 21 digs against Union Mine, and McLaughlin had a team-high 31 assists.

With the back-to-back home wins, the Lady Bruins are now 7-8 overall this season.

EARLY SEASON TOURNAMENTS

The Lady Bruins have participated in two highly competitive tournaments this season, the I-5 Brawl in Redding and the High Sierra Tournament in Reno.

At the I-5 Brawl, the Lady Bruins went 2-3 with wins over McKinleyville and Grants Pass (Oregon).

Bear River competed in seven games at the High Sierra Tournament, going 2-5 across the two-day tourney with wins over Wooster (Reno) and Churchill County (Fallon, Nevada).

"The last couple years we've been going to the Redding tournament followed by the one in Reno, and thats been great for us," said MacDonald. "Getting so many contacts and figure things out, get some kids some opportunities to do things in big situations."

UP NEXT

The Lady Bruins are off for the rest of the week, but get back to non-league action Monday at home against Marysville. Bear River then hits the road for a match at West Campus Tuesday. The Lady Bruins then have an away game at Sutter Sept. 19 and a home game against Nevada Union Sept. 21 before opening their Pioneer Valley League season at Placer Sept. 26. Last season, the Lady Bruins finished second in the PVL behind Placer.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.