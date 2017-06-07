PREP TRACK & FIELD: FLC freshman Amber Jackson runs all the way to State Championships | TheUnion.com

Amber Jackson has always enjoyed running. She just had never done it competitively — until this year that is. Turns out she's pretty good.

"I had never done track before," she said. "I did it for fun and wanted to try all the different events that I could."

The Forest Lake Christian freshman took to the track with ease, helping the Falcons girls team win the Sierra Delta League Championship and earning an individual bid to the California Interscholastic Federation's State Championship meet in Clovis.

Competing in the 1,600-meter race at the State Championships, Jackson placed eighth in the prelims with a time of 4 minutes, 52.94 seconds to qualify for the event finals.

Facing the fastest 1,600 runners in the state, Jackson placed seventh overall with a time of 5:54.72. She was just .32 seconds behind the sixth place finisher.

"I was thinking before hand that this is my last race of the season, let's just go out and have some fun with it," Jackson said.

Maddy Denner, from Oak Ridge, won the race with a time of 4:44.89, more than 6 seconds faster than the second place finisher.

Leading up to the State Championships, Jackson won league titles in the 400, 800, 1,600 and triple jump. At the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V meet she finished second in the 400, 800 and 1,600 races and placed sixth in the triple jump. Jackson then placed third in the 1,600 at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet to earn her spot at the State Championships.

"Amber is unique in her competitiveness," said FLC track and field head coach David Lidbeck. "Obviously she is talanted, but she has a whole other level she can lock into."

Jackson said she plans to participate in track and field in her sophomore year and is considering running cross country in the fall. She is also a standout on the FLC soccer team, earning the Central Valley California League MVP Award this year and leading the Falcons to a league title.

Jackson said she would like to thank her track and field coaches as well as her parents for their support along the way.

