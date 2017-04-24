PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Miners shine at multiple meets | TheUnion.com

Nevada Union's track and field team has been busy the past few weeks competing in Loomis, Palo Alto and Los Angeles.

Sophomore high jumper Jai Williams has made his mark already this season, the lone Miner competing at both Stanford and Arcadia Invitationals. Williams placed ninth at Stanford, jumping 6-feet, 2-inches. Two weeks later he placed fourth in the seeded flight at the prestigious Arcadia meet, jumping 6-03. Most recently, Williams won the varsity high jump title at the Del Oro Invitational with a jump of 6-04.

In other varsity action at Friday's Del Oro invite, sophomore Garrett Gough took home the win in the 3,200-meter race with a personal best time of 9 minutes, 43 seconds. Jacob Markward placed fourth in 110 hurdles with a mark of 15.64, and was sixth in 300 hurdles with a time of 41.72. Greta Kramer took fifth in high jump, leaping 4-10.

The frosh/soph Miners had a stellar day with the boys 4×400 relay. The team of Sonny Burke, Anghel Carrillo, Davis Olsen and Kiyo Yonenaka won their heat in dominating fashion, finishing in third overall with a time of 3:45. Olsen also medaled in the 800 and 1,600 finishing fourth with a time of 2:08, and fifth with 4:53 respectively. Yonenaka also ran in the 4×100 relay with teammates Garrecht Kitchens, Dawson Fay and Hayden Lee finishing fourth with a time of 46.79. Wyatt Gough took home a fifth place medal in the 3,200 with a time of 11:04, while in field events Riley Japhet-Gekas placed sixth in high jump leaping 5-06, and Chase Johonson was seventh also with 5-06.

Monica Kittle took home some hardware placing fifth in both her events with a time of 17.74 in the 100 hurdles, and 53.80 in the 300 hurdles. Selah Grogan was sixth in the 400 with a time of 1:05, while Hannah Tiffany placed fifth in the 3,200 run with a time of 12:52.

Miners will send select qualifiers to Sacramento for the Meet of Champions, Saturday.

