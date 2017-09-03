PREP TENNIS: Nevada Union girls crush River Valley in non-league bout

The Nevada Union girls tennis team took it to River Valley in a non-league matchup last week, winning 8-1.

At No. 1 singles, NU's Ruth Souza had a solid match with a 6-1, 6-1 win.

At No. 2 singles, team captain Abi McLeran did not quite have her usual shots and fell 3-6, 2-6.

In the No. 3 singles bout, Lisa Woodward played a good match and won 10-6 in the third set tiebreaker.

At the fourth spot the Lady Miners had a solid 6-0, 6-1 win by team captain Alexandra Whittle.

Brenna Chargin took her No. 5 singles match with a 6-0, 6-1 score.

Recommended Stories For You

Abella Glorfield rounded out the singles with a 6-2, 6-2 win at the No. 6 spot.

At No. 1 doubles Meg Slade and Reese Wheeler played well to take a 6-1, 6-4 win.

Monica Kittle and Zara Katzenstein played great together and came out ahead 6-2, 6-3 in No. 2 doubles.

In the No. 3 doubles match, Sammie Maliszewski and Jewel Jones pulled out a 6-3, 6-2 score.

The Lady Miners were also represented by Molly Becker, Andrea Beltran, Emilia Melancon, Kaitlin Crowley, Kamis Monohan, Zoe Ewing, Julia Stauffer, and Kayle Englund in exhibition matches.

Next up for the Lady Miners is a home match against Granite Bay Tuesday, followed by another home bout against Oak Ridge.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.