PREP SPORTS: Nevada Union football program honors top players from 2016 season | TheUnion.com

The Nevada Union football program recently held a banquet to honor its athletes for their efforts during the 2016 season.

Head coach Dennis Houlihan and his coaching staff were pleased to recognize several varsity players for outstanding achievement.

The Jim Brown Award (Offensive MVP), in honor of Brown who was a standout at Nevada Union, was presented to junior receiver Hayden Fay, who led the Sierra Foothill League in receiving yards. Fay finished the 2016 season with 47 catches for 951 yards and nine total touchdowns.

The Swarm Award (Defensive MVP) went to junior linebacker Justin Houlihan, who led the SFL in tackles with 129.

The Adam Strain (Courage and leadership) Award was presented to junior quarterback Owen Dal Bon.

The Mitch Adams Award (Offensive Lineman of the Year) went to senior Bronson Ryberg.

The Community Service Award for selfless dedication to the community went to brothers Dominic and Ethan Garrity. Community service is a committed goal of the football program.

Senior Nick Whittlesey was presented the Rock Award for his season long grit and toughness.

Senior Jared Finau, junior Tyler Nielsen, and senior Jonathan Weaver were recognized with a Coaches Award for their season long performance and leadership.

The Mike Bratton Jr. Award and Scholarship recipient was Senior Grady McCuen for his commitment to his team, coaches and school.

Dinner was served by the football boosters to family, friends and players. The evening concluded with a video presentation of the season’s highlights.

