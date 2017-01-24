PREP SOCCER: Forest Lake Christian girls soar past Foresthill; Bear River girls earn draw with Center | TheUnion.com

With a second half offensive explosion, the Forest Lake Christian girls soccer team crushed Central Valley California League foe Foresthill, 5-0, Tuesday.

The Lady Falcons (2-4-1, 1-1 CVCL) broke a 0-0 stalemate with the Wildfires in the second half when Alysse Moore netted a goal in the 45th minute. Amber Green followed with a goal to put FLC up 2-0. Amber Jackson then scored the next three goals to put the match out of reach.

Forest Lake Christian’s defense was strong, allowing only one opportunity which goalkeeper Aileen Makovey stopped.

Next up for the Lady Falcons is a home match against Woodland Christian Friday.

BEAR RIVER 3, CENTER 3

The Lady Bruins came from behind to earn a 3-3 draw against Pioneer Valley League opponent Center Monday.

Bear River (3-1-4, 0-0-2 PVL) fell behind 2-0 in the first 10 minutes of the game, but rallied back with a goal by Josephine Wilting coming off an assist from Savannah Collyer.

After halftime, Bear River tied the match at 2-2 with a Collyer goal.

Center went back up 3-2, but the Lady Bruins continued to battle and tied the game with another Wilting goal coming off a Collyer assist.

Bear River’s Mary Halloran, Kayleigh Siebels and Holly Neal played well defensively. On the attack, Wilting and Cameron Ramsour consistently put pressure on the Center defense.

The Lady Bruins hit the road to face Lincoln today.

