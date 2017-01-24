PREP SOCCER: Forest Lake Christian girls soar past Foresthill; Bear River girls earn draw with Center | TheUnion.com

PREP SOCCER: Forest Lake Christian girls soar past Foresthill; Bear River girls earn draw with Center
January 24, 2017
With a second half offensive explosion, the Forest Lake Christian girls soccer team crushed Central Valley California League foe Foresthill, 5-0, Tuesday.
The Lady Falcons (2-4-1, 1-1 CVCL) broke a 0-0 stalemate with the Wildfires in the second half when Alysse Moore netted a goal in the 45th minute. Amber Green followed with a goal to put FLC up 2-0. Amber Jackson then scored the next three goals to put the match out of reach.
Forest Lake Christian’s defense was strong, allowing only one opportunity which goalkeeper Aileen Makovey stopped.
Next up for the Lady Falcons is a home match against Woodland Christian Friday.
BEAR RIVER 3, CENTER 3
The Lady Bruins came from behind to earn a 3-3 draw against Pioneer Valley League opponent Center Monday.
Bear River (3-1-4, 0-0-2 PVL) fell behind 2-0 in the first 10 minutes of the game, but rallied back with a goal by Josephine Wilting coming off an assist from Savannah Collyer.
After halftime, Bear River tied the match at 2-2 with a Collyer goal.
Center went back up 3-2, but the Lady Bruins continued to battle and tied the game with another Wilting goal coming off a Collyer assist.
Bear River’s Mary Halloran, Kayleigh Siebels and Holly Neal played well defensively. On the attack, Wilting and Cameron Ramsour consistently put pressure on the Center defense.
The Lady Bruins hit the road to face Lincoln today.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Sports
- ALUMNI: Nevada Union alumnus Tanner Vallejo ready to take next step, prepares for NFL Combine
- ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union alumnus Wilcox, William Jessup roll in conference play
- PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union girls stumble against Rocklin (VIDEO)
- YOUTH BASKETBALL: Nevada County Gold fourth grade team wins tourney championship
- PREP BASKETBALL: Local hoops coaches finding their way in first year with new teams