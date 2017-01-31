PREP SOCCER: Bear River girls blank Foothill; FLC girls crush Foresthill | TheUnion.com

The Bear River girls soccer team traveled to Foothill Monday and came away with a shutout victory, 3-0.

The Lady Bruins defense held Foothill in check, allowing just a couple shots on goal. Leading Bear River’s staunch defense was Mary Halloran, Kayleigh Siebels, Haley Walters and Holly Neal.

Abby Weir and Cameron Ramsour played very well at midfield for the Lady Bruins, and Josephine Wilting again came through with a couple of goals to spark the offense.

Wilting’s first goal came at the 15 minute mark, coming off a nice assist from Savannah Collyer. Wilting’s second goal came from 20 yards out and put the Lady Bruins up 3-0.

Bear River’s second goal was a well executed free kick by Weir, who took the free kick from outside the 18-yard line and lobbed it over the Foothill defense, where Halloran was waiting to head the ball safely past the keeper and into the lower corner.

Next up for the Lady Bruins (5-1-4 overall, 2-0-2 Pioneer Valley league) is a road match at Placer today.

Forest Lake Christian 11, Foresthill 0

The lady Falcons dominated their Central Valley California League opponent Monday, crushing the Wildfires by a double-digit margin.

Leading Forest Lake Christian was Amber Jackson with four goals, Autumn Green with four goals and Alysse Moore with three goals.

The Lady Falcons get back to the pitch Thursday against Delta.

