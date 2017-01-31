PREP SKIING: Nevada Union earns top-3 finishes at Sugar Bowl, Alpine Meadows | TheUnion.com

In the midst of an epic winter, the Nevada Union alpine ski team doubled down with two races in a span of five days.

Last Thursday’s giant slalom race was very cold and windy at Sugar Bowl Ski Resort. Temperatures hovered in the mid 20s and wind blowing uphill into the face of each downhill racer made the actual temperatures feel much lower. The course followed a long route down the Montgomery Run, and at the end of the day, the NU team came in third place.

The girls were lead by Sarah Brennan, a senior, with a second place finish. She was followed by Zoe Cohen in fifth, Sara Thomas in 13th, and Lena Kellermann in 14th.

Leading the boys team was Judah Good, a freshman, finishing in seventh place. Keegan Zetterberg had a strong ninth place finish, Luke Ericson in 13th, and rounding out the pointers was Jake Schlothauer in 16th.

In the boys junior varsity race, Kian Berreman led NU with a 12th place finish. Nathan Potter was right behind Berreman in 13th, and Jack Blair was 16th.

On Monday, the Miners met at Alpine Meadows under very different conditions. Warmer conditions led to much softer snow conditions for the slalom race, and the team improved to a second place combined finish. Leading the boys was senior Wyatt Curtis with a fourth place finish. Following Curtis were Zetterberg in 11th, Good in 13th, and Aiden Acton in 19th.

The girls were once again lead by Brennan with the second place spot, followed by a strong fourth place finish by Cohen. Tera Arenchild came in sixth for NU and Thomas placed 17th.

In the boys JV race, Everett Noel took sixth to lead the Miners. Nathan Potter earned ninth and Ryan Brott was 10th.

At the mid-point of the season, the Miners are in the position to give rivals Davis High School serious competition for the league championship.

Nevada Union’s next race is Monday at Squaw Valley.

