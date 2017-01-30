PREP SKIING: Krogh, Bedayn lead Nevada Union at Truckee Sprint races | TheUnion.com

Nevada Union’s nordic ski team enjoyed lots of fresh snow and sunny skies at the Truckee Sprint races last Friday.

In a season stalled by storms, closed highways, wide-spread illness in the league, and two previous races canceled, more 100 skiers converged at the high school for the second race of the season.

In the extremely competitive varsity sprints, NU’s top performer in boys action was Decker Krogh, finishing 17th with a time of 2 minutes, 11.5 seconds. J.C. Schoonmaker of North Tahoe won with 1:41.7.

In girls action, NU’s Junet Bedayn finished 16th with a time of 2:58.4, followed closely by Claire Henzie in 17th at 2:58.7, and Anya Cooper-Hynell in 20th with a time of 3:20.5. In first was Lexie Madigan of Sugar Bowl Academy with a time of 1:59.8. Madigan is a member of the European and World Youth Biathlon teams.

In Open competition for the Miner boys Tynan Douros was ninth with a time of 2:43.4, followed by Garrett Gough at 2:54.4, Cayden Hennessey at 3:19.4, Skyler Mims at 3:45.3, Nolan Clark at 3:59.6, and Ethan Flecksteiner at 4:38.2. Lady Miners were led by Zoe Brownwood with a time of 3:39.9, followed by Katie Kruger at 4:09.4, McKenna Henzie at 4:13.8 and Sophie Lehmer-Peasley at 7:26.7.

Next up for the nordic ski team is the Mammoth 5K Classic Friday.

