PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union volleyball trounces Woodcreek

The Nevada Union girls volleyball team made it three straight wins in Sierra Foothill League play with a straight set victory over Woodcreek, 25-10, 25-20, 25-15, Monday at Albert Ali Gymnasium.

Nevada Union was balanced in its attack against the Timberwolves, getting seven kills or more from four different players. Leading the way was senior outside hitter and team captain Regan Heppe with a team-high eight kills. Seniors Greta Kramer and Danica Minard as well as sophomore Faith Menary each tallied seven kills.

Setting up the hitters was junior setters Rebekah McGill and Vanessa Enriquez with 22 and nine respectively.

Leading the defense was Meadow Aragon with two blocks. McGill led the team with five digs.

The Lady Miners were especially strong with their serve in the win, notching 19 total aces from seven different players in the match. Payton Cook led the ace parade with seven.

In addition to it being the Lady Miners (21-8, 3-3 SFL) third league win in a row, the victory was also their seventh in their last eight matches.

Nevada Union starts the second half of league play at 6:30 p.m. tonight when it hosts Folsom. The Bulldogs beat the Lady Miners in a tightly contested four set match earlier this season.

GOLF

BEAR RIVER 225, CENTER 292

The Lady Bruins improved to 4-1 with a lopsided victory over Center Monday.

Playing on its home Lake of the Pines Golf Course, Bear River was led by Hannah Prosser with a 36 on the par-35 course. Prosser was the day's medalist. Next for Bear River was Kalei Owen with a 43, Dominique Peter with a 45, Bella Betula with a 49 and Serenity Edwards with a 52.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.