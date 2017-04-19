PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union volleyball tops Woodcreek in straight sets | TheUnion.com

After spending spring break week in Las Vegas at the Easter Invitational, the Nevada Union boys volleyball team returned to Sierra Foothill League action with a road match with Woodcreek Wednesday.

The Miners made short work of Woodcreek, sweeping the Timberwolves in straight sets, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22, to improve to 8-1 in SFL play.

Leading the Miners' attack was Trevor Campbell with a team-high 11 kills. Lucas Kerley added 10 kills, Tanner Quiggle chipped in with six kills and Shawn Droivold tallied four.

Droivold was also strong at the net with five blocks.

Setting up the Nevada Union offense was Sam Hales with a team-best 22 assists. Morgan Garten also doled out 11 assists.

Leading the defensive effort was Campbell with a team-high 16 digs. Adam Dennis and Kerley each had 10 digs in the win.

It was Nevada Union's second straight victory over Woodcreek in league play this season.

While at the Easter Invitational, the Miners went 4-5 overall with wins over Venice (Los Angeles), Sierra Vista (Las Vegas), Word of Life Christian Academy (Las Vegas) and Eagle Rock (Los Angeles). Nevada Union suffered losses to Palo Verde (Las Vegas), El Camino Real (Woodland Hills), Buchanan (Clovis), Roseville and Durango (Las Vegas).

Next up for the Miners (24-12 overall, 8-1 SFL) is another road league bout, this time at Folsom.

Nevada Union is currently in a tie atop the SFL standings with Del Oro.

Softball

Lincoln 2, Bear River 1

The Lady Bruins dropped their second straight Pioneer Valley League game Wednesday, falling on the road to Lincoln by a run.

Both teams got strong efforts from the circle as both the Lady Bruins and Lady Zebras got quality starts from their pitchers.

Bear River's Kaitlyn Maddux took the hard-luck loss after allowing just two unearned runs off three hits while striking out six and walking one.

Lincoln's Lexi Sheiring was dominant with 15 strikeouts to go with one hit and one run allowed.

Lincoln broke a scoreless tie with a run in the fifth inning, and added another in the sixth inning to go up, 2-0.

Bear River answered with a run in the seventh when Gabi Royston drove in Maddux with a sacrifice fly, but that would be it for the Lady Bruins offense.

Bear River (2-9, 1-2 PVL) will face Foothill at home in another league bout Friday.

Golf

Bear River 250, Center 277

The Bruins grabbed their second Pioneer Valley League victory of the season, beating the Cougars from Center by 27 strokes Tuesday.

Playing at the Par-37 Cherry Island Golf Course, the Bruins were led by David Aldrich with match-best 42. Hunter Monts was next for the Bruins with a 45, Tyler Cross followed with a 50, Devin Crabb shot a 55 and Hunter Smith rounded things out with a 58.

Bear River is now 2-4 in league play and will face off with Placer next Tuesday.

