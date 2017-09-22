PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union volleyball tops Bear River in cross-county bout

With a balanced attack and a strong effort at the service line, the Nevada Union girls volleyball team grabbed a four set victory over Bear River Thursday night, 25-17, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15.

Playing at Bear River's Jack R. McCory Gymnasium, the Lady Miners had five different players tally six or more kills, and as a team they tallied 14 aces.

Senior outside hitter Regan Heppe led NU with 10 kills and two blocks. Senior middle block Greta Kramer added nine kills and three blocks. Senior Danica Minard and juniors Payton Cook and Meadow Aragon all chipped in with six kills each.

Leading the Lady Miners from the service line was Lauren Engleking with five aces. Junior setter Rebekah McGill came through with four aces to go with her team-high 39 assists and six digs.

On the Bear River side of the net, junior Callie Bickmore led the way with 12 kills. Karinne McDonald added seven kills and Sydney Franks had five. Kayla Toft and Caitlin McLaughlin each scored three aces for Bear River.

The loss for Bear River is their second straight and drops them to 9-10 overall. The Lady Bruins will compete in the Battle in the Buttes tournament this weekend before opening Pioneer Valley League play at Placer Tuesday.

The victory for the Lady Miners is their first over Bear River since 2013, snapping a two-game skid against their cross-county combatant. The win also snaps a three-game losing skid for NU and improves its overall record to 14-7. Nevada Union will now head to the American Canyon tournament this weekend before getting back into Sierra Foothill League play Monday at Rocklin.

GOLF

BEAR RIVER 219, COLFAX 242

The Lady Bruins rebounded nicely from their first loss of the season with a convincing 23-stroke victory over Colfax Thursday.

Bear River's Hannah Prosser was the day's medalist, shooting a 36 on the par-34 Lake of the Pines Golf Course. Kalei Owen followed with a 39, Dominique Peter carded a 46, Madison Templeton was next with a 48 and Serenity Edwards rounded out the Lady Bruins with a 50.

Bear River is now 3-1 this season with their only loss coming by two-strokes to Placer. Next up for the Lady Bruins is the first PVL tournament of the season Monday at Bartley Cavanaugh Golf Course in Sacramento.