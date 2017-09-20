PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union, Bear River to face off in cross-county bout

After a one-year hiatus, the Nevada Union and Bear River girls volleyball teams will once again face off in a cross county, non-league bout.

The Lady Bruins will host this year's matchup against the Lady Miners as both teams will look to not only win the game, but bragging rights as well.

Nevada Union (13-7, 0-3 Sierra Foothill League) comes into the contest on a three-game losing skid after opening the season with 13 wins in their first 17 matches, including a championship run at the Flock Tournament.

The Lady Miners are led by their three captains, senior outside hitter Regan Heppe, senior middle hitter Greta Kramer and junior setter Bekah McGill.

The Lady Bruins are 9-9 overall this season and will use the match with NU as one of their final tune-ups before Pioneer Valley League play opens next Tuesday. Bear River will also be playing in the Battle in the Buttes Tournament this weekend.

Leading the Lady Bruins is junior outside hitter Callie Bickmore, junior setter Caitlin McLaughlin, senior libero Kayla Toft and senior hitters Karinne McDonald, Mallory Rath and Kylee Dresbach-Hill.

The last time Bear River and NU faced off was in 2015. The Lady Bruins won that match in straight sets. In 2014, Bear River also came out on top with a five-set victory over NU. The last time the Lady Miners beat the Lady Bruins was in 2013, when NU won in straight sets.

The Lady Miners and Lady Bruins get started at 6 p.m., today at Bear River's Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

GOLF

PLACER 214, BEAR RIVER 216

The Lady Bruins came up just short against Placer, falling to their PVL foe by two strokes at Lake of the Pines Golf Course Tuesday.

Leading Bear River on the par-35 course was Kalei Owen and Hannah Prosser, both carding 38. Dominique Peter followed with a 44, Madison Templeton added a 48 and Serenity Edwards also finished with a 48.

Placer's Natalie Pietromonaco and Birdie Brown both finished at 36 to lead all golfers.

The loss was Bear River's first of the season. The Lady Bruins topped Lincoln and Center to open league play last week.

The Lady Bruins (2-1) are back at it today, facing off with Colfax at Lake of the Pines in their fourth PVL bout of the season.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.