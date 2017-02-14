PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union basketball falls to Folsom on Senior Night | TheUnion.com

Nevada Union’s boys basketball team couldn’t keep up with league foe Folsom on Monday, falling 67-52 on Senior Night at Albert Ali Gymnasium.

The Miners battled the Bulldogs closely early on, trailing 12-11 after one quarter. Folsom created some separation in the second and took a 29-18 lead into halftime. In the third quarter, the Bulldogs caught fire from behind the arc and hit eight 3-pointers to take a 55-35 lead into the fourth. Nevada Union would chip the deficit down to 11 at one point but got no closer down the stretch.

Leading the Miners was junior guard Jack Fraser with 15 points. Senior Elias Weiss-Preszler added 12 points and senior Gary Menary chipped in eight points.

Seniors Weiss-Preszler, Menary, David Colton Clouse, Justin Alberts and Jeremiah Jones were honored before their final game at Albert Ali Gymnasium.

Nevada Union (10-16 overall, 1-10 Sierra Foothill League) closes the season today at Rocklin.

Girls basketball

Folsom 61, Nevada Union 56

The Lady Miners gave the Lady Bulldogs all they could handle Monday night, but in the end fell just short of a victory on Senior Night.

Nevada Union trailed 13-12 after one quarter, and was down 33-25 at half. The Lady Miners charged back in the third, outscoring Folsom 18-11 to go into the fourth down by only one. But, the Lady Bulldogs held off NU in the final stanza and hit their free throws down the stretch to claim victory.

The loss is Nevada Union’s fourth straight in SFL play and sixth in their last seven games.

The Lady Miners (12-14, 3-8) wrap up the regular season today at Rocklin.

Girls soccer

Bear River 2, Lincoln 1

The Lady Bruins notched another league win Monday, topping the Zebras from Lincoln.

Bear River was on the attack right out of the gates, getting an early goal from Cameron Ramsour off an assist from Josephine Wilting. Wilting stole the ball about 30 yards away from goal and raced down the left side before passing to Ramsour, who flipped it over the Lincoln keeper for a 1-0 lead.

Two minutes later Bear River’s Savannah Collyer dribbled through the Lincoln defense and netted a low shot in the right corner for a 2-0 lead just 20 minutes into the game.

Lincoln cut into the lead five minutes later, but that would be it for the Zebra offense.

Next up for Bear River (7-2-5, 4-1-3 Pioneer Valley League) is a home match with Foothill today.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.