PREP ROUNDUP: Miners win in Windsor; Bruins lose at Kendall Arnett | TheUnion.com

Nevada Union’s boys basketball team stumbled early but quickly found its stride at the Windsor Holiday Shootout, beating Healdsburg, 60-55, in the second round Thursday.

After falling behind, 16-6, in the first quarter, the Miners rallied to take a 36-29 lead into halftime. Nevada Union would extend its lead to 15 in the second half before holding off a late Healdsburg (9-2) push.

Leading the Miners was senior Gary Menary with 24 points, 17 of which came in the first half. Junior guard Jack Fraser added 15 points in the win.

The Miners opened the tourney with a loss against the host team, falling to the Windsor Jaguars, 48-39.

Nevada Union led Windsor, 30-28, heading into the fourth quarter, but the Jaguars closed on a 20-9 run to earn the win.

Against Windsor, the Miners were led by Menary with 12 points and sophomore point guard Cole Loper with 10 points.

The Miners (8-5) close the tourney today against Albany in the consolation championship.

Foothill 61, Bear River 50

The Bruins started slow and never recovered as they dropped their second straight game at the 75th annual Kendall Arnett Tournament, losing to Foothill (Palo Cedro) 61-50, Thursday at Placer High School.

Bear River fell behind 16-11 after one and trailed 38-18 heading into halftime. The Bruins would outscore Foothill 32-23 in the final two quarters, but it wasn’t enough.

Leading the Bear River charge was senior Landen Clark with 10 points, and freshmen Brad Smith with seven points.

The Bruins (5-7) will close out the tourney at 3:30 p.m. today in the seventh place game.

Girls basketball

Bear River 54, Vintage 44

The Lady Bruins rebounded nicely after a first round loss at the Ram Challenge by topping Vintage (Napa) in the second round Thursday.

Bear River trailed at halftime, 25-24, but turned things around in the final two quarters, outscoring Vintage 16-10 in the third quarter and 14-9 in the fourth quarter.

Lady Bruins junior forward Mallory Rath had a huge game with 23 points, 19 rebounds and nine steals in the victory.

Bear River also got big efforts from senior Alyssa Pulkinghorn with 12 points, junior Katelyn Meylor with nine points, four assists and four steals, and Kylee Dresbach-Hill with eight points, nine rebounds and four steals.

The Lady Bruins (7-6) will close out the tourney at 4:30 p.m. today against the winner of the Casa Roble vs. Golden Sierra game.

JV: Bear River 42, Del Campo 32

The junior varsity Lady Bruins notched a win at the JV Ram Challenge, topping Del Campo by 10.

Macey Borchat led Bear river with 16 points, Areial Swindell added 12 points and Seena Engberson chipped in 12 points in the win.

JV: Nevada Union 46, Lincoln 28

The junior varsity Lady Miners jumped out to a 26-7 first half lead and never looked back as they knocked off Lincoln at the Lincoln junior varsity girls basketball tournament.

Leading NU was Maddy Zucca with 13 points, Molly Burton with 12 points, Jordan Lucas with eight points and 10 rebounds, and Savannah Betito with a team-high 15 rebounds.

The Lady Miners also took care of the ball all game, committing a season-low nine turnovers.

Nevada Union (8-4) will now face Rio Americano today.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.