PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River volleyball tops Center

The Bear River girls volleyball team earned their first Pioneer Valley League win of the season, knocking off the Center Cougars in straight sets, 25-22, 25-21, 25-12, Tuesday at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

Leading the Lady Bruins attack was a trio of hitters. Junior Callie Bickmore led the way with nine kills, while senior Mallory Rath added eight kills and senior Kylee Dresbach-Hill chipped in with seven kills.

Setting up the Bear River hitters was junior Caitlin McLaughlin with a team high of 30 assists.

As a team, Bear River was solid from the service line, scoring 14 aces from six different players. Rath led the team with five aces and McLaughlin had four.

Leading the defense was senior libero Kayla Toft with 10 digs.

The Lady Bruins (12-14, 1-2 PVL) had dropped their first two league matches of the season, falling to Placer and Lincoln on the road.

Next up for Bear River is another home match at 6 p.m. today against Lincoln.

GOLF

BEAR RIVER 238, LINCOLN 257

The Lady Bruins won their fifth head-to-head league bout of the season with a 19-stroke victory over Lincoln at Turkey Creek Golf Club Tuesday.

Leading Bear River on the par-36 course was Kalei Owen with a 44. Dominique Peter was next with a 46, Hannah Prosser followed with a 48, Serenity Edwards carded a 49 and Madison Templeton rounded out the Lady Bruins with a 51.

Bear River (5-1) gets back at it Tuesday against Placer at Auburn Valley Golf Club. The last time Bear River and Placer faced off, the Hillgals edged out a two-stroke victory.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.