PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River tops West Campus, extends win streak

The Bear River girls volleyball team made it four straight wins with a non-league victory over the West Campus Warriors Tuesday.

Playing on the road, the Lady Bruins (9-8) quickly grabbed the advantage over the Warriors and took the match in four sets, 25-20, 15-12, 16-25, 15-16.

The Lady Bruins were balanced in their attack, getting nine kills from senior Karinne McDonald, and eight kills each from senior Mallory Rath and junior Callie Bickmore.

Setting up the Bear River hitters all night was junior Caitlin McLaughlin with 25 assists. McLaughlin also added four aces from the service line. Senior Kylee Dresbach-Hill also had four aces in the win. As a team, the Lady Bruins notched 12 aces.

Leading the team on the defensive end was senior libero Kayla Toft with 15 digs.

The Lady Bruins also earned a non-league win Monday, topping Marysville in straight sets, 25-15, 25-19, 25-12.

Bickmore led Bear River with 16 kills in Monday's victory. McLaughlin tallied 22 assists and scored three of Bear River's 16 aces in the match. Dresbach-Hill led the team with four aces.

The four-game win streak puts the Lady Bruins above the .500 mark with just two non-league games left before the opening of Pioneer Valley League play. The Lady Bruins face Sutter on the road next Tuesday and host Nevada Union Sept. 21 before opening their PVL slate Sept. 26 at Placer.

GOLF

BEAR RIVER 217, LINCOLN 264

The Lady Bruins opened their golf season with a convincing win over PVL foe Lincoln Tuesday.

Playing at the Par-35 Lake of the Pines Golf Course, the Lady Bruins were led by Hannah Prosser with a 41. Kalei Owen was next for Bear River with a 42. Dominique Peter and Bella Betula followed, each with a 44. Serenity Edwards rounded out the team scoring with a 46.

Next up for Bear River (1-0) is a road match against Center at Cherry Island Golf Course in Elverta.

FOLSOM 247,

NEVADA UNION 255

The Lady Miners fell short against Sierra Foothill League foe Folsom Tuesday, falling to the Bulldogs by eight strokes at Empire Ranch Golf Club.

Despite losing the match, Nevada Union made great strides as a group, bettering their best team score of the season by 20 strokes, said head coach Chris Buti.

Leading the Lady Miners at Empire Ranch was Raydean Aroz with a 42, Haley McCormick with a 44, Jadyn McKenna with a 51, Danielle McClung with a 58 and Lily Olson with a 60.

Next up for the Lady Miners is a home match against Granite Bay Thursday at Alta Sierra Country Club.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.