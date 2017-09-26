PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River places 2nd at PVL tourney

The Bear River girls golf team took second place overall at the first Pioneer Valley League tournament of the season, falling just four strokes short of tourney winner Placer.

Playing at the par-71 Bartley Cavanaugh Golf Course, Placer took the top spot with a team score of 428, the Lady Bruins were right behind at 432, Colfax took third at 456, Lincoln was fourth at 478 and Center was fifth at 548.

The day's medalists were Lincoln's Tuesday Epperson (70) and Placer's Natalie Pietromonaco (70).

Leading Bear River was Hannah Prosser with a team best 77. Kalei Owen (80), Serenity Edwards (91), Madison Templeton (91) and Bella Betula rounded out the Lady Bruins top golfers.

For the season, Bear River is 3-1 in head-to-head PVL matches with their only loss coming to Placer by two-strokes.

VOLLEYBALL

NEVADA UNION 3, ROCKLIN 1

The Nevada Union girls volleyball team earned their first Sierra Foothill League win of the season, going on the road and topping Rocklin in four sets, 21-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21.

The Lady Miners' offensive attack was led by Regan Heppe with a team-high 17 kills. The senior outside hitter also had seven digs and an ace. Senior middle block Greta Kramer added seven kills and played impressive defense with eight blocks. Junior outside hitter Payton Cook and senior hitter Danica Minard each added seven kills. Junior setter Rebekah McGill did a nice job of running the offense with 40 assists. She also had four blocks and seven digs.

Coming through with strong defensive efforts were Eliza Hales and Lauren Engleking with 14 and 13 digs respectively. Meadow Aragon added four blocks and three kills.

The Lady Miners (18-9, 1-3 SFL) are on the road again Wednesday for a league bout with Del Oro.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.