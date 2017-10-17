PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River golf takes 2nd at PVL tourney

The Bear River girls golf team earned its way into the playoffs with a second-place finish at the final Pioneer Valley League tournament of the season.

Competing at the par-72 Diamond Oaks Golf Course on Monday, the Lady Bruins tallied a score of 405, finishing 10-strokes behind tourney winner Placer (395). Colfax was third (422), Lincoln placed fourth (433) and Center was fifth (497).

Leading the Lady Bruins was Hannah Prosser with a 73, which was the third best individual finish. Kalei Owen was next for Bear River with a 78, Dominique Peter and Madison Templeton both carded 84, and Serenity Edwards rounded out the scoring with an 86.

Placer's Natalie Pietromonaco took first place individually with a 64.

The Lady Bruins will now head to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV tournament next Monday at Cold Springs Golf Course in Placerville.

Nevada Union's Aroz, McCormick earn spots in postseason

The Lady Miners golf team wrapped up the regular season at the Sierra Foothill League Tournament held at Timber Creek Golf Course in Roseville Monday.

Nevada Union finished in last place, but a pair of Lady Miners freshmen played well enough to earn an at-large bid into the postseason.

Nevada Union's Raydean Aroz carded a 93, and Haley McCormick shot a 94 to grab two of the six available at-large bids.

Next up for Aroz and McCormick will be the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I North Tournament next Monday at Rancho Murieta Country Club.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.