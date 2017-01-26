PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River girls soccer tops Lincoln | TheUnion.com

The Bear River girls soccer team earned its first Pioneer Valley League victory of the season Wednesday, topping the Lincoln Lady Zebras, 2-0.

The Lady Bruins struck early, scoring a little more than five minutes into the game with Cameron Ramsour goal. The senior striker collected a pass from Savannah Collyer, then beat the Lincoln goalkeeper to put Bear River up 1-0.

After halftime, the Lady Bruins doubled their lead when Collyer netted a goal off of a Josephine Wilting corner kick.

The Bear River defense was led by Mary Halloran, Kayleigh Siebels, Holly Neal and Megan McShane who did a good job of limiting Lincoln’s opportunities.

Bear River goalkeeper Natalie Hubacz was steady with six saves, and Collyer along with Abby Weir played well in the midfield.

The Lady Bruins (4-1-4, 1-0-2 PVL) currently sit in third place in the league standings. They take the pitch again Monday at Foothill.

Boys basketball

LINCOLN 48, BEAR RIVER 45

The Bruins put forth a gritty effort Tuesday night against PVL foe Lincoln, but came up just short of their first league victory of the season.

Bear River took a six point lead into halftime, and led by 12 entering the fourth quarter, but a 17-2 run by Lincoln in the final stanza denied the Bruins the win.

Despite the loss, Bear River head coach Gregg Pistochini said he was pleased with his team’s effort.

“I’ve never been prouder of a team for the way they left it all out on the court tonight,” said Bear River coach Gregg Pistochini. “We’ve faced a lot of adversity this season, but the kids have never quit.”

Leading Bear River (6-14, 0-4 PVL) was senior Rhiley Harrison with 17 points. Freshmen Bradley Smith chipped in with eight points.

