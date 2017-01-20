PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River girls basketball edges Center | TheUnion.com

The Bear River girls basketball team overcame an eight-point halftime deficit Friday to top Pioneer Valley League foe Center, 56-51.

Leading the Lady Bruins was senior guard Alyssa Pulkinghorn with 23 points and five steals.

Coming up big for Bear River in the final quarter was juniors Kylee Dresbach-Hill and Mallory Rath, who combined for 11 of the Lady Bruins’ 17 fourth quarter points. Rath finished the game with 10 points and 17 rebounds, and Dresbach-Hill chipped in 10 points.

The Lady Bruins are now 10-8 overall and 2-1 in PVL play. Next up for Bear River is a home bout against Lincoln Wednesday.

Boys basketball

CENTER 56, BEAR RIVER 36

The Bruins couldn’t keep up with the Center Cougars Thursday, losing by 20 and falling to 0-3 in PVL play.

Bear River struggled early and fell behind 17-4 after one quarter. The Bruins would battle back, chipping away at Center’s lead and pulling to within two at 35-33 after three quarters. But, Center dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring Bear River 21-3 to run away with the victory.

Next up for the Bruins (6-13, 0-3 PVL) is a league road match Tuesday at Lincoln.

WRESTLING

BRUINS TOP PLACER, FALL TO LINCOLN

The Bear River wrestling team split its PVL double dual with Placer and Lincoln Thursday night at Lincoln high school, defeating the Hillmen but falling to the Fighting Zebras.

The Bruins knocked off Placer 39-37, notching impressive wins from six of its wrestlers, including senior Noah Danieli, who pinned his opponent to put his team ahead for good. Also winning matches were sophomore Charlie Kirks, freshman A.J. Stone and juniors Jacob Rivett, Travis Carpenter and Justin Kilgore.

Against Lincoln, the Fighting Zebras dominated the middle weights and ousted Bear River, 48-30, to remain atop the PVL standings with three duals still remaining. Winning their respective matches for the Bruins were Kirks, Danieli, Aidan Smith, Rivett and Carpenter.

The Bruins (3-1 PVL) host rival Colfax on the mat Feb. 3., which will be followed the PVL tourney Feb. 11 also at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.