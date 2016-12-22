PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River finishes strong, tops Valley Christian | TheUnion.com

The Bear River girls basketball team came up big in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Valley Christian Lions, 22-12, down the stretch to win, 57-47, Thursday at the Mesa Verde Challenge.

Leading the way for the Lady Bruins was senior Ashley Albee with 14 points. Katelyn Meylor added 13 points, Mallory tallied 12 and Alyssa Pulkinghorn chipped in 10.

The victory over Valley Christian comes on the heels of a Wednesday loss to Argonaut, 79-60.

Meylor led Bear River in that one, scoring a team-high 22 points. Pulkinghorn added 11.

The Lady Bruins are now 5-5 overall this season. They will now gear up for a non-league home bout against Cordova on Tuesday.

Boys basketball

Dixon 48, Bear River 34

The Bruins couldn’t get much going against Dixon Thursday, dropping their second game in a row at the Mesa Verde Challenge.

Senior point guard Solomon Branch led Bear River with seven points, freshmen Bradley Smith added six and sophomore Kyler Cunde chipped in five.

The Bruins fell to Argonaut, 45-40, in their first game of the Mesa Verde Challenge Wednesday.

Bear River Senior Landen Clark had 16 points against Argonaut, and Branch tallied six.

Next up for Bear River (5-5) is the Kendall Arnett Tournament Dec. 28.

