PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River cross country earns top-10 team finishes at Lagoon Valley Invitational

The Bear River cross country team put together a solid showing at the Lagoon Valley Classic Invitational in Vacaville, earning top-10 team finishes in both the boys and girls races Saturday.

The Bruins had four varsity runners medal during the day, three of which came in the boys race. Leading the Bear River boys was Camden Criesco in 10th place out of 181 runners. Brekyn Vasquez came in 38th and Jakob Berger followed shortly in 39th. As a group, Bear River finished sixth out of the 23 boys teams participating.

In the girls race, Bear River's Anna Larson earned 12th place out 139 runners. Bear River's girls team placed ninth out of the 18 teams competing.

Due to high temperatures Saturday, the races were moved up in the day and the course was cut down to 2 miles for each race.

Girls Tennis

NEVADA UNION 8, RIVER VALLEY 1

The Lady Miners took it to River Valley in a non-league matchup last week, winning every match but one.

At No. 1 singles, NU's Ruth Souza had a solid match with a 6-1, 6-1 win. At No. 2 singles, team captain Abi McLeran did not quite have her usual shots and fell 3-6, 2-6. In the No. 3 singles bout, Lisa Woodward played a good match and won 10-6 in the third set tiebreaker. At the fourth spot the Lady Miners had a solid 6-0, 6-1 win by team captain Alexandra Whittle. Brenna Chargin took her No. 5 singles match with a 6-0, 6-1 score. Abella Glorfield rounded out the singles with a 6-2, 6-2 win at the No. 6 spot.

At No. 1 doubles Meg Slade and Reese Wheeler played well to take a 6-1, 6-4 win. Monica Kittle and Zara Katzenstein played great together and came out ahead 6-2, 6-3 in No. 2 doubles. In the No. 3 doubles match, Sammie Maliszewski and Jewel Jones pulled out a 6-3, 6-2 score.

The Lady Miners were also represented by Molly Becker, Andrea Beltran, Emilia Melancon, Kaitlin Crowley, Kamis Monohan, Zoe Ewing, Julia Stauffer, and Kayle Englund in exhibition matches.

Next up for the Lady Miners is a home match against Granite Bay Tuesday, followed by another home bout against Oak Ridge.

