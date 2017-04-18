PREP MOUNTAIN BIKING: Miners battle through rain, finish strong at Granite Bay Grinder | TheUnion.com

The Nevada Union mountain bike team finished strong in their fourth race of the season, battling it out against some of the best high school mountain biking teams in NICA League's NorCal conference at the Folsom Lake Recreation area.

This year, the "Granite Bay Grinder" — as the Folsom Lake course is called — was a particularly tough race. The sandy and wet conditions combined with the technical trail provided riders with many challenges. The 6.3 mile loop had about 700 feet of elevation gain per lap and was filled with rocky climbs, muddy downhills, mudpits and lots of poison oak.

Despite a sunny week leading up to the race, a storm washed over the course on the weekend, soaking the dirt and blanketing the riders with sheets of rain and hail.

"The weather was really wet and cold, making the course slippery and the uphill rocks even harder to climb," said sophomore rider Morgan Smith. "The most challenging parts of the course was getting up over the technical climbs, because they were so slippery with mud."

The Miners handled the terrible weather and finished a mere 132 points off of the podium. Both the girls and boys rode hard and finished with great times.

"Being from Nevada City we definitely do a good amount of rain riding and racing in the rain," said Ben McCandless, a freshmen, "(so the race) was diffidently a fun, rowdy experience."

In the girls varsity division, senior Sarah Brennan finished in ninth in the incredibly difficult conditions.

Junior varsity rider Casey Fites-Kaufman battled through the hail and mud to improve his times from the last race, finishing in ninth.

The inclement weather hardly affected the sophomore boys riders as Niles Lozano placed third, securing a spot on the podium, and Myles Morgan finished in fifth. Teammate Korbin Moorehead rode to a seventh-place finish.

"My race went great," said Morgan. "I was able to finish in fifth — my best NorCal finish so far — and I think that the cold and wet conditions played to my advantage, due to where I have been riding recently."

Sophomore girl rider Morgan Smith finished in 14th place in her race.

Freshmen boys rider Skye Ricci once again sprinted to first place, securing his spot as overall season leader in his division. Freshmen Grayson Garton, Michael Keene and Eli Washburn finished in seventh, eighth and ninth place respectively, while Benjamin McCandless secured 12th place.

The Nevada Union Miners will return to race in the season's fifth race, a race between the Northern and Southern NorCal conferences to determine the season's overall leaders. The race will be held in Six Sigma Ranch, just south of Clearlake April 29.

Now in its 16th year, the NICA League has a total of 60 mountain bike teams, with 35 teams in the Northern California conference and 25 teams in the Southern California conference. The NU Miners participate in Division I of the NorCal conference, racing against larger high school teams.

For more information about the races, teams, and other NICA events, visit norcalmtb.org. You can also follow the Nevada Union Mountain Bike Club on Facebook.

Mina Ricci is a member of the Nevada Union Mountain Bike Team and a Nevada County resident. She is a regular contributor to The Union.