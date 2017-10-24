PREP GOLF: Lady Bruins earn 2nd at D-IV tourney, advance to Masters

The Bear River girls golf team took second place at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Tournament and will be moving on to the section's Masters Tournament.

Competing against the top teams in D-IV, the Lady Bruins golfers combined for a final score of 465 at the par-72 Cold Springs Country Club in Placerville. Bear River was just five strokes behind tourney winner Placer, which paced the field at 460. Liberty Ranch (551) was third, Union Mine (556) was fourth, Livingston (573) took fifth and Patterson (623) was sixth.

Leading the way for Bear River was Hannah Prosser with an 82, good enough for a fifth place finish individually. Kalei Owen followed with a 93. Madison Templeton also scored a 93, Dominique Peter carded a 94 and Serenity Edwards rounded out the Lady Bruins scorers with a 103.

Placer's Natalie Pietromonaco was the day's medalist with a two-under par 70.

Placer and Bear River finished in first and second place respectively at the Pioneer Valley League Tournament as well.

By finishing in the top-two at the D-IV tourney, Placer and Bear River both advance to Monday's Masters Tournament held at The Reserve at Spanos Park. For the Lady Bruins it is their third straight trip to the Masters tourney.

