PREP FOOTBALL: Upsets lead to home game for Bruins

When the dust from the first round of the Division V Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs settled late Friday night, three of the top four seeds had fallen and the Bear River Bruins had landed a home game for the semifinals.

After the No. 6 seed Bruins powered past No. 3 seed Capital Christian, 26-7, last Thursday, No. 7 seed Ripon topped No. 2 seed Calaveras, 28-13, to set up a Bruins vs. Indians semifinal matchup at 7 p.m. Friday at Bear River's J. David Ramsey Stadium.

Bear River (8-3) and Ripon (8-3) faced off in the first round of the 2015 playoffs, with the Bruins pulling out a 20-7 win on the road.

Colfax was the third team to earn a road playoff victory in D-V last week, topping No. 4 seed and previously unbeaten Orestimba, 43-20. The Falcons (8-3) will now travel Friday to face No. 1 Sonora (9-2), which outlasted No. 8 Highlands, 70-48.

PVL, SFL dominate first round

Out of the 13 Pioneer Valley League and Sierra Foothill League teams, 10 made the playoffs. Those 10 didn't disappoint in the first round.

Teams from the SFL (Folsom, Oak Ridge, Granite Bay, Rocklin and Del Oro) went 5-0 in their opening roudn games. The PVL playoff teams (Bear River, Colfax, Center, Lincoln) went 4-1 in the first round, with the only loss coming by Lincoln, who fell to SFL team Del Oro, 16-14, in the D-II bracket.

Other than the Del Oro/Lincoln bout, the PVL and SFL teams won their playoff games convincingly. In D-I, No. 1 Folsom beat No. 16 River City, 76-9, and No. 2 Oak Ridge crushed Lincoln of Stockton, 63-12. In D-II, No. 1 Granite Bay bounced Burbank, 42-20, and No. 6 Rocklin downed Downey, 37-7. In Division IV, Placer knocked off Natomas, 53-6, and Center cruised past Dixon, 34-14.

For a complete look at the Sac-Joaquin Section playoff brackets visit http://www.cifsjs.org.